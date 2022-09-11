© Juan Barreto/AFPGettyImages



"In order to achieve the goals of the special military operation, a decision was made to regroup troops in the areas of Balakleya and Izyum in order to build up efforts in the Donetsk direction."

The Russian Defense Ministry has confirmed the withdrawal of troops from multiple locations across Ukraine's Kharkov region. The development comes amid a offensive in the area by Kiev. It said in a statement:The troops stationed in the area have been "re-deployed" over the past three days into territory of the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry claimed. During the operation, the military has performed ait added, without providing any further detail on said maneuvers.In order to prevent "damage to Russian troops," the military has been subjecting Ukrainian units in the area tothe ministry said,The withdrawal comes amid a massive Ukrainian offensive that was launched in Kharkov Region on Thursday. The assault was preceded by attempts to advance in other areas, namely near the Russia-controlled southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.