"The amount of oil production during the first half of 2022 amounted to some 14.5 million barrels, with an average daily production of 80.3 thousand barrels, of which 14.2 thousand are delivered daily to refineries. US occupation forces and their mercenaries steal up to 66,000 barrels every single day from the fields occupied in the eastern region."

The United States has smuggled a new batch of stolen Syrian oil into Iraq, continuing to plunder Syria's natural resources through a number of illegal border crossings.Syrian media cited local sources from Yarubiyah countryside as saying on Friday.According to the sources,Last month, the Syrian oil ministry said the US and its proxy militant groupsThe ministry said in a statement:According to the ministry's data, theas a result of the US oil theft campaign.The US military has for long stationed its forces and equipment in northeastern Syria, with the Pentagon claiming that the deployment is aimed at preventing the oilfields in the area from falling into the hands of Daesh terrorists.Damascus, however, maintains the deployment is meant to plunder the country's natural resources. Former US president Donald Trump admitted on several occasions that American forces were in the Arab country for its oil wealth.In infamous comments made in 2019, Trump said:Several countries, including Russia and China, have condemned US actions in plundering the Syrian resources and have called on Washington to stop its continued looting of the war-torn country's natural resources.