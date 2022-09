© US Railways Labor

"As the freight sector heads into peak shipping season, a nationwide rail work stoppage would result in an unnecessary $2 billion daily economic hit. President Biden's PEB recommended terms that would maintain the highest quality health care coverage and result in compounded wage increases of 24%, bonuses totaling $5,000 — the highest pay increases in nearly 50 years."

potentially exasperating supply chain issues in an already weakened market.Strike concerns came to a head in July when President Joe Biden implemented a "cooling off period," which mandated a 60-day delay in striking for negotiations to occur, CNN reported said Dennis Pierce, president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, according to CNN.Part of the president's "cooling off period" also implemented a panel known as awhich recommended a compromise contract, according to CNN. The PEB recommended aAssociation of American Railroads (AAR) President and CEO Ian Jefferies, in a Thursday statement regarding the strike; said:The $2 billion estimate comes from an AAR report which also argued thatThe potential for a $2 billion a day economic hit comes after the Federal Reserve warned Wednesday ofMore than 9 in 10 workers in Railroad Workers United according to The Hill. In the 30 days following the PEB's recommendation, only 5 of 12 rail unions, representing a minority of workers, signed on, according to CNN.The National Railway Labor Conference (NRLC), which represents railway management, urged labor in an Aug. 17 statement to accept the PEB's terms. The statement stressed that even though the projected raises and costs to railway management was much higher than its initial offer "it is in the best interests of all stakeholders - including customers, employees, and the public" if railroads and labor came to an agreement.While unions are concerned about pay increases,which unions say would lead to decreased quality of life and keep workers away from their family, according to CNN. Railroad Workers United retweeted a comment by advocacy organization Fight For Two Person Crews, which stated thatThe National Railway Labor Conference did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation's request for comment.