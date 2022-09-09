© Unknown

The German Government is preparing for a Military Regime for all eventualities. German leaders fear uprisings and they are arming the Bundeswehr for domestic operations. Germany has Europe's largest Urban Warfare Training Center in "Schnöggersburg" in Saxony-Anhalt, near Hamburg. It has been under construction since 2012 and was finished - training-ready - by 2020.

Now, how does this work?

This system of 70% placebos is a great strategy for the "jabbers". It's a propaganda tool.

What better tools than fear of an invisible virus, leading to the administering of toxic vaxxes; artificial inflation, making the rich even richer and enhancing poverty, misery; the collapse of the economy, causing more misery, famine and death. Airlines collapsing, a proxy for travel restrictions - meaning a bar on liberty and freedom.

About the Author:

Peter Koenig is a geopolitical analyst and a former Senior Economist at the World Bank and the World Health Organization (WHO), where he worked for over 30 years around the world. He lectures at universities in the US, Europe and South America. He writes regularly for online journals and is the author of Implosion - An Economic Thriller about War, Environmental Destruction and Corporate Greed; and co-author of Cynthia McKinney's book When China Sneezes: From the Coronavirus Lockdown to the Global Politico-Economic Crisis (Clarity Press - November 1, 2020). Peter is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG). He is also is a non-resident Senior Fellow of the Chongyang Institute of Renmin University, Beijing.