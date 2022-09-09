© AP / Manu Fernandez



The EU weather forecast report says the summer of 2022 beat all previous temperature records.This year's heat waves and subsequent droughts resulted in the hottest summer in recorded European history, according to a report by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) - an EU-funded Earth observation agency."We've not only had record August temperatures for Europe, but also for the summer, with the previous summer record only being one year old," said Freja Vamborg, a senior scientist at the Copernicus Climate Change Service.The C3S has previously noted that the past seven years have been the hottest ever recorded in the world.