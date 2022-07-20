hail
The downside of the intense heat wave that is affecting Europe.

The intense heat wave that has affected and is still affecting a large part of Central Western and Northern Europe has had opposite consequences on the other side of the continent.

The scorching air that from the African latitudes has pushed up to Scandinavia has kept active a flow of colder currents on the far east of Europe and in particular on Russia where for days the temperatures have overall been below average, albeit slightly. But cooler-than-normal weather was not the only noteworthy event, where these cold currents came in contrast to the heat. One such event hitthe city of Lipetsk in European Russia, literally covered by hail that fell from the sky with the air temperature dropping during the event up to 9 ° C.

A similar situation affected the city of Olkovatka, also in southern Russia, while the city of Nizhny Novgorod was hit by a violent flash flood.





