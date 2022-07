An RAF spokesperson confirms the main service area at the base is "currently unavailable for routine use", as a Sky News source claims "all flying" has been cancelled for Monday and Tuesday - much to the dismay of trainees.The hot weather has melted the flight line at a key RAF base in Lincolnshire, impacting flying training for pilots, Sky News understands.An RAF spokesperson, however, insisted that flying training had not been affected.An informed source told Sky News thatThe situation at the flight line - the area where aircraft are serviced, parked and prepared for use - became so grave in the heat on Monday that flights were halted, according to the source.Temperatures soared across the UK, hitting 32C in London , with the Met Office warning it will only become hotter.Asked about the claim that flying training on aircraft at the base had been halted because of the flight line melting in the heat, the RAF spokesperson said:"Flying training is not affected and will continue by using alternative service areas."It was not immediately clear which alternative areas, though possibly RAF Barkston Heath, about a 10-mile drive from Cranwell.The informed source insisted: "All flying today [Monday] and tomorrow [from RAF Cranwell] is cancelled."The source said around 60 students doing elementary flying training and multi-engine training courses have been impacted by the disruption.It is understood that. Extreme heat is thought to have been a contributory factor.