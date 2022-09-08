© Twitter /@ferreyragerardo



The Argentine ambassador to China, Sabino Vaca Narvaja, announced Wednesday that last week Fernandez sent a missive to his Chinese counterpart, who holds the 'pro tempore' presidency of BRICS, to formally request Argentina's inclusion in the bloc of emerging countries comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa."For us, the group is an excellent alternative for cooperation in the face of a world order that has proven to be created by and for the benefit of a few," said the Argentine representative at the BRICS forum held in the Chinese city of Xiamen.In this sense, Vaca Narvaja was convinced of the "historic opportunity" that being a member of the bloc means for the development of a true joint strategy among the partner countries in order to face the complex global scenario.In the midst of growing tensions between the U.S., Russia and China, Argentina opts to strengthen its ties with Moscow and Beijing. The government of Peronist Alberto Fernandez seeks with these approaches to reduce the South American country's dependence on Washington and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).In addition, the Fernández government has emphasized its multilateral approach to the world and has called for overcoming Cold War logics.In February, the Argentine president concluded a tour that also took him to China and Russia, where he advocated closer political and economic ties with these countries. He also signed Argentina's adhesion to the Silk Road, the investment, and infrastructure plan promoted by the Chinese president.