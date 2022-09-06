© AFP / Wakil Koshar



Assistant secretary and security guard were victims of a suicide blast in Kabul, Moscow says.Most of the victims were reportedly Afghans queuing for visas.A criminal case has been launched over the death of the Russian mission's staff in the capital of Afghanistan, it added.Russia's foreign minister Sergey Lavrov has said that security at the mission in Kabul has been tightened after the explosion, expressing hope that "those who perpetrated that attack, those who executed this attack will be held responsible in the nearest future."