Heavy rain has affected several states of Mexico over the last few days, with flooding or landslide reported in Coahuila, Sinaloa, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Morelos.Heavy rain affected parts of Coahuila State, Mexico from 30 August 2022, in particular in northern areas of the state. State Civil Protection reported flooding in the municipalities of Acuña and Piedras Negras. One person died in Acuña as a result, one person was reported missing and at least 14 people were rescued. Around 147 mm of rain fell in Acuña in 24 hours to late 30 August.Severe flooding struck in the municipality of Múzquiz from late 31 August 2022, causing severe damages. The state government said Múzquiz recorded 355.6 mm of rain.Mayor of the municipality Tania Vanessa Flores Guerra said 70 per cent of the population had lost everything from their homes. "I have no words to describe the pain I feel as I see thousands of citizens devastated to have lost their homes and all their belongings," the mayor said.The state government said there are reports of flooded homes, stranded cars and people trapped in homes. Areas of Múzquiz completely inaccessible by vehicle, with many affected families unable to evacuate. Rescue teams from Civil Protection teams had to use boats to reach victims. Helicopters were later deployed.Full damage assessments will be completed once flood waters have sufficiently receded, the state government said.Flood waters up to car roof height inundated parts of the city of Culiacán in Sinaloa, Mexico, from 26 August 2022. Culiacán recorded 114 mm of rain in 24 hours to 27 August.Dozens of vehicles and around 28 buildings were damaged, including 3 schools. Civil Protection reported 17 people moved to temporary shelters and at least 1 person was rescued. Civil Protection also reported 15 homes damaged in San Ignacio municipality to the south of Culiacán.Heavy rains and flooding also affected areas further north. Two people died after a vehicle was swept away by waters from the flooding Guamuchil stream in Chinobampo, near El Fuerte on 30 August.On 01 September authorities began evacuating residents in areas near El Sabinal due to dam releases from the Guillermo Blake Aguilar Dam. It was feared the dam releases could cause flooding along the Ocoroni stream. This was the first dam release at the reservoir in 29 year.Civil Protection in Oaxaca reported 2 people died when they were swept away by an overflowing river in the community of San Felipe Tejalapam on 28 August 2022. In a 24 hour period to 29 August, 78.5 mm of rain was recorded in El Marqués, just to the north of San Felipe Tejalapam.At least person was rescued from a vehicle trapped in flood waters after torrential rain caused flooding in the city of Madero in Tamaulipas State, on 31 August 2022.Local media reported heavy rain and the overflowing Palas River flooded parts of Ixhuatlancillo Municipality in Veracruz State from 23 August 2022. Dozens of homes were damaged affecting 150 households.Heavy rain and flooding occurred in Morelos State from 28 August. Around 225 homes and 655 people were affected in the municipality of Jojutla. About 200 houses were affected in the municipality of Zacatepec.