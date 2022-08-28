mmmm

Roads become lakes in Mexico! Storms Cause Severe Flooding In Culiacan.

Roads become lakes in Mexico! Storms Cause Severe Flooding In Northeast Mexico.

Heavy rain from thunderstorms caused severe flooding in Culiacan in Mexico's Sinaloa state on Friday, August 26 2022.

Footage posted by Secretariat of Public Security of the State of Sinaloa showed widescale flash flooding at several locations in the city.


A day earlier - Heavy rain causes damage and flooding in Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico