Heavy rain that was accompanied by wind caused several damages in the city,Around 4:00 p.m. the first drops began to fall on the "agricultural capital of the state", but the light rain quickly turned into a downpour that flooded the roads in all sectors of the urban area.In some parts of the city, the water covered half of the vehicles, while in the south and west, failures in the supply of drinking water to homes were reported.In this regard, the Municipal Board of Water and Sanitation explained that the rain caused breakdowns in the wells that supply the liquid, for which the technicians of the unit immediately went to carry out the repair work.(Translated by Google)