It is illegal for New Yorkers under age 21 to purchase a can of whipped cream, according to recently-passed state law."Inhalants are invisible, volatile substances found in common household products that produce chemical vapors that are inhaled to induce psychoactive or mind-altering effects," according to a US Drug Enforcement Administration factsheet New York State Sen. Joseph Addabbo of Queens said he sponsored the New York law after receiving complaints of empty canisters littering the streets."Nitrous oxide is a legal chemical for legitimate professional use but when used improperly, it can be extremely lethal," Addabbo added.