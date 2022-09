© Tmohabir, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons



"POST-BROADCAST CORRECTION: In the audio version of this story, Terry Gross incorrectly states that Russia is a communist country, when she meant to say that Putin was the head of the KGB during the communist era."

Sam Husseini flags an unhinged exchange between NPR's Terry Gross and New York Times Magazine writer Robert Draper.n a remarkably unhinged analysis, NPR host Terry Gross and New York Times Magazine writer Robert Draper claimed that Russia is a communist country — as they went on about how detached from reality rightwing Republicans are.After I and others tweeted about this, NPR posted this correction:The "correction" ignores that Draper similarly remarked that Putin is "the one great promoter of that [communist] ideology."The "correction" is also wrong because Putin wasn't "head of the KGB during the communist era" — he quit the KGB in 1991 as a lieutenant colonel . He would be appointed head of the successor group, the Federal Security Service, in 1998 , years after the fall of communism in Russia, by U.S. tool Boris Yeltsin.(One of Draper's most recent books is To Start a War: How the Bush Administration Took America Into Iraq, which came out last year. If Google books search is to be believed, the book is something of a coverup. It has nothing on Biden's presiding over the rigged hearings that helped ensure the invasion, which Biden has continuously lied about .)Here's the text of the excerpt:GROSS: "So, like, a really ironic [chuckle] thing about this fight against communism that the far right is doing now is that a communist country — Russia! — has been retweeting social media from the far right. So they're, in their own way, almost aligned with Putin. So it's — don't you think it's strange that they're the ones who are, you know, decrying communist infiltration of our country?"DRAPER: "Yes. Yeah. No, it's certainly paradoxical.They have a lot of retirees that live in Arizona. So people have a lot of time on their hands, and so a lot of them sit on the internet. They're on Facebook, and they're reading a lot of things."So much of it has, in fact, come from — or at least been amplified by Russia-based social media, according to these Republicans that I've spoken to. And, you know, it's also very enemy of my enemy. I mean, I think that Trump has been accused - had so many associations with Russia, he and his campaign operation, and thus was accused of somehow, you know, being intertwined in a very unseemly way with Russia.Here's a link to the NPR page which has a full text and audio of the interview.Sam Husseini is an independent journalist based near D.C. He is on Twitter: @samhusseini