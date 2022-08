© Flickr



without a stated age limit,

Amid a wave of condemnation, Boston Children's Hospital CEO Kevin Churchwell reportedly said on Monday that his institution would continue to provide "trusted care" to transgender children, according to emails obtained by activist Chris Elston. The hospital has been under fire for offering genital surgeries to minors.In a letter to employees, published by Elston, Churchwell accused critics of "mislead[ing] the public about the high-quality and safe care we provide," adding that "we won't back down" on "our commitment to provide the best care for those who need it.", which the hospital has taken steps to cover up in recent weeks. While its YouTube page once featured dozens of videos of doctors discussing hysterectomies, breast removal, and penile reconstruction on children, this content has since been deleted Amid a backlash that saw the US Department of Justice step in and defend the rights of transgender children "to thrive and grow as their own authentic selves," the hospital's 'Center for Gender Surgery' changed its website to state thatPreviously, the site offered "vaginoplasty," which involves the castration of a male patient and construction of a fake vagina, to 17-year-olds, according to screenshots captured by Elston. Hysterectomies were also availableand in a 2018 interview , surgeon Dr. Oren Ganor said that the hospital wasThe hospital's Ethics Advisory Committee also stated in 2019 that it wasBoston Children's Hospital performed 204 "gender affirmation" surgeries between 2017 and 2020, including 177 chest surgeries and 27 genital surgeries, according to a paper published by the National Institutes of Health. "Postoperative pain," the paper noted, "was significant."In his letter to employees, Churchwell said that he has "actively engaged with law enforcement" regarding alleged threats to the hospital. However, Boston Children's Hospital is not the only medical facility to face public anger over its provision of underage sex changes.Children's National Hospital in Washington, DC has been "inundated" with threatening phone calls after conservative activist Chaya Raichik published a phone call in which staff told her that they performthe Washington Post reported.