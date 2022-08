The co-founder of the pediatric gender identity clinic at Boston Children's Hospital admitted to giving feminizing hormone therapy to a 13-year-old child during a lecture in 2013. This is just the latest in a slew of disturbing news coming from the clinic related to transitioning extremely young children.Last week, several promotional videos created by Boston Children's Hospital went viral on Twitter. The first clip to be widely shared racked up over 1.6 million views and featured Gender Multispeciality Service (GeMS) clinician Dr. Frances Grimstad presenting hysterectomies as a form of "gender-affirming" therapy.Dr. Norman Spack, a pediatric endocrinologist, co-founded the hospital's Gender Multispeciality Service (formerly the Gender Management Service) in February 2007.Dr. Spack described a program he called "12-16-18," which refers to the ages at which children should enter various stages of medical transition."Around age 12 is when they give the blocking hormones," Dr. Spack says, referring to clinicians in the Netherlands. He stated that cross-sex hormones could be administered beginning from 15 to 16 years of age, preparing a teen for genital surgery by the age of 18.Jackie's mother, Susie Green, had sought out medical intervention for her child in the United States because it was illegal to do so for minors under the age of 16 in the United Kingdom. Incidentally, Susie Green has since become a prominent advocate for transitioning children in the UK, and currently serves as the CEO of controversial trans charity Mermaids During the TED Talk, Dr. Spack also notes another one of his young patients, Nicole Maines , who he placed on puberty-blocking drugs at the age of 11. Maines then started estrogen at 14 In addition to providing cross-sex hormones to young boys, Dr. Spack has taken credit for pioneering the medical practice of halting puberty in children in the United States. Speaking on halting the natural development of children aged 10 to 14 years old, Dr. Spack said, "I brought some kids in... and this now became the standard of care, and [Boston] Children's Hospital was behind it. We started a program in 2007. It became the first program of its kind in North America."This claim is reiterated on the TED website , which, in a biography detailing Dr. Spack's work, asserts that Boston Children's Hospital "remains one of the few in the world that treats minors with hormone replacement therapy."In 2015, Dr. Spack wrote an op-ed for The New York Times titled Transgender Surgery at 17 May Avoid Serious Problems Later Boston Children's Hospital recently pulled videos which appeared to promote the surgical transitioning of teens and children in response to intense criticism which followed public awareness of their services.The fact-checkers at Politifact asserted that it was "inaccurate" to suggest that Boston Children's Hospital had endorsed or performed so-called sex reassignment surgeries on minors. In the same article, Politifact points out that Boston Children's Hospital follows the Standards of Care (SOC) recommended by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH).Boston Children's Hospital had, according to their website , already been recommending genital surgeries for teens aged 17, but quietly updated the medical standards following intense scrutiny."A Single Center Case Series of Gender-Affirming Surgeries and the Evolution of a Specialty Anesthesia Team," published by the Journal of Clinical Medicine , states that "there is growing support for improved access to gender-affirming surgical care at pediatric institutions," and specifically names Boston Children's Hospital as one of the providers."The Center for Gender Surgery (CfGS) at Boston Children's Hospital (BCH) was the first pediatric center in the United States to offer gender-affirming chest surgeries for individuals over 15 years old and genital surgeries for those over 17 years of age," reads the paper. "In the four years since its inception, CfGS has completed over 300 gender-affirming surgeries."Mainstream media outlets have decried claims that the hospital is medically transitioning minors as "false allegations." NBC News reported of "mounting threats" to hospital employees while blaming "far-right activists" for spreading "anti-trans statements." Genevieve Gluck is the Co-Founder of Reduxx, and the outlet's Chief Investigative Journalist with a focused interest in pornography, sexual predators, and fetish subcultures. She is the creator of the podcast Women's Voices, which features news commentary and interviews regarding women's rights.