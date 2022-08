A psychologist at the Boston Children's Hospital claimed that children know they are transgender "seemingly from the womb," explaining that the gender clinic sees children as young as ages two and three.A shocking video produced by the Boston Children's Hospital Gender Multispeciality Service features psychologist Kerry McGregor claiming that children may identify as transgender from the womb.McGregor tells parents to "just be supportive" of their child's gender dysphoria. She remarked, "You might not understand," but the "biggest thing you can do is just ... support your child and just allow them to express themselves."Meanwhile, the cofounder of the Boston Children's Hospital Gender Multispeciality Service,Breitbart News previously reported that Dr. Jeremi Carswell, the Director of the Gender Multispeciality Service at the Boston Children's Hospital, made a video in which she claims that children may know that they are transgender "from the minute they were born, practically."Breitbart News revealed that Carswell received thousands of dollars in compensation from Endo Pharmaceuticals, the company that produces Supprelin LA, which is commonly used off-label as a puberty blocker. Carswell was specifically paid for consulting directly relating to Supprelin LA.