"We have implemented the mechanism of mutual settlements in rubles and rupees, and there is no need for our countries to use the dollar in mutual settlements. And today a similar mechanism of mutual settlements in rubles and yuan is being developed by China.



"That means that the BRICS countries are opening up to Russia, offering the opportunity for the country to overcome the consequences of sanctions."

"When Russia's military operation in Ukraine began, naturally there was pressure on India to stop importing Russian oil. But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had to reject this pressure. The Russian side was assured that supplies would not be stopped and the sanctions regime would in no way affect the relationship between our countries."

Russia and India don't need the US dollar in trade, having turned to national currencies to conduct mutual settlements,told reporters on Thursday.The BRICS president saidMoscow supplies a rapidly growing volume of oil to India, and in return gets large quantities of agricultural products, textiles, medicines and other products.Anand also noted that New Delhi considers itself a neutral party in the current sanctions war between the West and Russia, and despite sanctions pressure, will continue cooperation with Moscow "in any areas where necessary."BRICS an international socio-economic and political forum incorporating five member nations: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.