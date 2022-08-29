"We have implemented the mechanism of mutual settlements in rubles and rupees, and there is no need for our countries to use the dollar in mutual settlements. And today a similar mechanism of mutual settlements in rubles and yuan is being developed by China.The BRICS president said mutual trade between India and Russia had grown fivefold over the past 40 years. Moscow supplies a rapidly growing volume of oil to India, and in return gets large quantities of agricultural products, textiles, medicines and other products.
"That means that the BRICS countries are opening up to Russia, offering the opportunity for the country to overcome the consequences of sanctions."
Anand also noted that New Delhi considers itself a neutral party in the current sanctions war between the West and Russia, and despite sanctions pressure, will continue cooperation with Moscow "in any areas where necessary."
"When Russia's military operation in Ukraine began, naturally there was pressure on India to stop importing Russian oil. But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had to reject this pressure. The Russian side was assured that supplies would not be stopped and the sanctions regime would in no way affect the relationship between our countries."BRICS an international socio-economic and political forum incorporating five member nations: Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.
Comment: The global pendulum is swinging back. New rules, new means.