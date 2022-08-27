© Alamy

Soaring energy costs across the EU are causing temporary stoppages at production sites and could lead to product shortages, the Finnish company Metsä Tissue warned on Friday."During the recent weeks, Metsä Tissue has had to curtail its production both in its Zilina and Kreuzau mills [Slovakia and Germany]because of the high energy price peaks," the company said in a statementAccording to Metsä Tissue,as energy costs continue to rise. The company warned that the enforced stoppages are expected to impact consumers, as "substantial amounts of daily production losses will occur."and sells toilet and tissue paper under brands including Lambi and Serla. Its Nordic Market Director Jani Sillanpää warned that such items could be affected."There is a risk that there will be problems with paper volumes if this situation continues," he said, adding that rising cost of production may also lead to toilet and kitchen paper becoming more expensive.