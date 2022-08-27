© AFP/Yuki Iwamura



The bar-code bracelets that Texas Governor Greg Abbott has been using to track and identify newly-arrived illegal immigrants are dehumanizing,complained on Wednesday as bus after bus arrived at the city's Port Authority Bus Terminal bearing hundreds of migrants."Gov. Abbott is bar-coding people and treating them as less than human, as if they were cattle," Castro said, claiming he was "incredibly shocked" to see children wearing the bracelets and to see security personnel "treating them as less than human beings."CBS affiliate WCBS published a clip of migrants arriving wearing barcodes on their wrists on Wednesday.Castro suggested the immigrants had been given the bracelets "to intimidate them, to scare them into remaining on these buses until they arrive in New York City," while accusing the governor of trying to "foment anti-immigrant hatred" by overwhelming the city's already-overburdened public services with over 6,500 illegals.Abbott's office countered Castro's accusations by explaining thatAbbott began shipping buses full of newly-arrived migrants to New York and Washington, DC last month to bring attention to what he described as an "invasion" from south of the Mexican border, whereThe two cities were selected because of their mayors' full-throated support for "sanctuary" policies, which forbid authorities from deporting any person just because they are in the country illegally or even asking an individual about their immigration status.New York Mayor Eric Adams has begged for federal assistance even as videos of migrants arriving confused at the sprawling bus terminal with no one to welcome them have circulated on social media, blaming the city's initially haphazard response on Abbott "using innocent people as political pawns."