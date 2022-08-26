© screenshot



"This [impact] crater within the vicinity of the cleaning facilities was created last Saturday due to shelling by Ukrainian forces. Literally 150 meters from here in the plant's fifth power unit, and it's still working, just around the corner."

"At the moment, the radiation at the station, as well as the surrounding areas, is within the norms. The shelling hit mostly auxiliary equipment, hydrogen, and oxygen facilities. We're trying to repair the damage as soon as possible, so that the nuclear plant will not have to halt its operations."

RT has visited the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine, seeing first-hand the aftermath of the shelling of the facility by Kiev's forces.The largest nuclear power plant in Europe was seized by Russian troops in late February. Since then,from the opposite site of the large Kakhovka water reservoir, the Russian Defense Ministry has consistently claimed. The falling shells damaged the facades of some buildings, while missile parts are still stuck in the ground. One of the water pumping stations was hit, but continues to operate as most of the equipment is hidden underground.RT's Alexey Repin reports:A member of the Russian nuclear defense troops told RT:Nevertheless, Moscow has repeatedly warned that the shelling could make the plant inoperable or cause a nuclear disaster similar to the one in Chernobyl in 1986.at the plant this month, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.Ukrainian and US officials have accused Russia of shelling the plant and using it as cover for its soldiers.