"Even if the gas storage facilities are full, there will be enough for about three months this winter. And then what? Ideology has to give way to a real fact-oriented policy... The only sensible solution is to launch Nord Stream 2."

Germany needs to stick to a 'fact-oriented policy' in dealing with fuel shortages, Steffen Kotre says.Bundestag MP Steffen Kotre told the TASS news agency on Wednesday.Kotre, who is a member of the German parliamentary committee on energy and climate protection, believes:In recent weeks the German government has insisted that there are no plans to launch the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was completed last year but never went into operation due to Berlin's reluctance to grant it certification.However, many politicians have been urging the Bundestag towhich has an annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters, to help Germany cope with energy shortages stemming from reduced gas flows from Russia via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Supply through the pipeline recently dropped to 20% of total capacity due to technical setbacks and sanctions.