Germany needs to stick to a 'fact-oriented policy' in dealing with fuel shortages, Steffen Kotre says.
The launch of Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline could help solve the growing energy crisis in Europe,
Bundestag MP Steffen Kotre told the TASS news agency on Wednesday.
Kotre, who is a member of the German parliamentary committee on energy and climate protection, believes:
"Even if the gas storage facilities are full, there will be enough for about three months this winter. And then what? Ideology has to give way to a real fact-oriented policy... The only sensible solution is to launch Nord Stream 2."
In recent weeks the German government has insisted that there are no plans to launch the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which was completed last year but never went into operation due to Berlin's reluctance to grant it certification.
However, many politicians have been urging the Bundestag to change its stance and make use of the pipeline,
which has an annual capacity of 55 billion cubic meters, to help Germany cope with energy shortages stemming from reduced gas flows from Russia via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. Supply through the pipeline recently dropped to 20% of total capacity due to technical setbacks and sanctions.
The German government has approved a package of measures aimed at reducing gas consumption during the upcoming heating season, Economy Minister Robert Habeck told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Berlin on Wednesday.
The measures include reducing the heating temperature in offices and public institutions - with the exception of social institutions like hospitals - from 20 to 19 degrees Celsius (68 to 66 degrees Fahrenheit). Also, outdoor advertising and the lighting of storefronts and monuments will be turned off from 10pm to 6am local time. Moreover, store owners will be urged to refrain from keeping the doors to their premises open for too long at a time to preserve heat.
The measures are expected to be put into effect gradually from September 1 through October 1. There are also plans to turn off the heat in the corridors, foyers, and technical rooms of public buildings, and ban private home pools from being heated with gas.
"The measures will help reduce energy consumption, but not to the extent that we can sit back and say, that's it ... Gas consumption will be reduced by about 2-2.5%. That means we have a long way to go."
According to him, these measures could save private households and companies around €10.8 billion ($10.7 billion) over the next two years.
Myopically, Germany may mitigate the immediate problem. Over the next several decades, however, such posturing and ideology ensure a chilling effect.
