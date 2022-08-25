The Indian government has issued an advisory to all states amid the spread of a new type of influenza. Predominantly affecting minors, the viral disease- hence the condition's name, tomato flu.According to a statement released by India's Health Ministry on Tuesday, more than 82 cases involving children under five have been reported,Although scientistsHowever, the authorities were quick to assure the public that the new virus is not related to Covid-19 or monkeypox.Symptoms of the illness can be mistaken for those of other viral infections, especially in the early stages, officials have warned. Children who have contracted the diseaseIf tomato flu is suspected, a child, the Health Ministry's advisory recommends.While there are no disease-specific medications for treatment of the infection at present, it is. Officials advise patients to take paracetamol to alleviate fever and body ache, drink plenty of fluids, and rest. Hot water sponges can also be applied to the rash to relieve irritation, the advisory said.Indian authorities have noted that throat and nose swabs should be taken if tomato flu is suspected, with the samples tested to rule out other infectious diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, zika virus, varicella-zoster virus, and herpes.