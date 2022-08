© Facebook / Charles Dickens



A United Nations diplomat was accused of raping one of his neighbors in Upper Manhattan over the weekend — but NYPD cops released him because he has diplomatic immunity, authorities said Monday.Oliha was taken into custody on suspicion of rape and brought in for questioning, cops said.The victim, who lives in the same building as Oliha, told cops she went to walk a neighbor's dog around noon when a man approached her in the lobby, according to the police report and sources.She was taken to Columbia University Medical Center for medical attention.Oliha was arrested as a suspect nearly 12 hours after the alleged attack but was cut loose a short time later, police said.The alleged attack happened inside of a building on Wadsworth Terrace in Fort George where Oliha lives, police sources said."It's incredibly disturbing that someone who is accused of rape cannot be held accountable no matter what the facts," Jane Manning, director of the Women's Equal Justice project and a former sex-crimes prosecutor, told The Post."I hope that the NYPD detectives will still do a full and thorough investigation to establish what the evidence shows."Oliha could not be reached for comment.Two women answered Oliha's door and declined to comment when asked about the incident."There's no one here to talk about that," one of the women said.She said her boss is currently away from the office and that the embassy would have more comment when he returns."He's going to be coming in. So I will have a conversation with him and then get back to you," she said of the higher-up.In another case involving diplomatic immunity, Martiniano Sosa — the husband of an Argentine diplomat — was allowed to walk free after allegedly beating a United Nations worker to a pulp, police sources said.Sosa allegedly doused Mutaz Hyssat with a drink and slugged him in the face during a 2018 boozy party at the Cuban Embassy in Midtown.Sosa was covered under the diplomatic immunity of his wife, Argentine envoy Natalia Babio, and did not face criminal charges, sources said. It's not clear if Sosa ever faced any repercussions for the incident or spoke about it publicly.The alleged beatdown came a week after another case in which a suspect was briefly freed thanks to his wife's credentials.In that case, exclusively reported by The Post, a British diplomat was allegedly beaten up by her husband when he became enraged at the clothes she wore.In January 2019, Amrouche pled guilty to attempted misdemeanor assault and agreed to complete a batterer's program in exchange for no jail time.Separately, in 2017, Sehon Marshall, 43, who serves as a counselor for the Permanent Mission of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, allegedly punched his wife , Sandra Marshall, 36, in the face after a fight broke out at their Canarsie home, according to police sources.While officers couldn't bust Marshall because of his immunity, he later lost his job over the incident, the country's prime minister said previously."The United States benefits greatly from the concept as it protects U.S. diplomats assigned to countries with judicial systems far different than our own,'' the agency says.The State Department adds that law enforcement must keep a sharp eye on how it is administered, saying, "Diplomatic immunity is not intended to serve as a license for persons to flout the law and purposely avoid liability for their actions."