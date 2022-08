© Joe Raedle / Getty Images



Parsing the evidence

The claim that skin-to-skin contact during sex between men, not intercourse itself, drives most monkeypox transmission is likely backward, a growing group of experts say.Since the outset of the global monkeypox outbreak in May, public health and infectious disease experts have told the public that the virus is largely transmitting through skin-to-skin contact, in particular during sex between men."A growing body of evidence supports that sexual transmission, particularly through seminal fluids, is occurring with the current MPX outbreak," said Dr. Aniruddha Hazra, medical director of the University of Chicago Sexual Wellness Clinic, referring to monkeypox and to recent studies that found the virus in semen.On Aug. 14, Dr. Jeffrey Klausner, an infectious disease physician at the University of Southern California, and Dr. Lao-Tzu Allan-Blitz, a resident physician in global health at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, published an essay on Medium in which they reviewed the science supporting the argument that during the current outbreak, monkeypox is largely transmitting through anal and oral intercourse between men."It looks very clear to us that this is an infection that is transmitting sexually the vast majority of the time," Allan-Blitz said.This debate, however, is far from settled.Dr. Rosamund Lewis, technical lead for monkeypox at the World Health Organization, told NBC News it was "unfortunate but true" that "we don't know yet" whether the virus is predominantly transmitted through intercourse.Some experts in infectious disease see evidence supporting the argument that monkeypox at least transmits more readily through intercourse."At this point," said Dr. Paul Adamson, an infectious disease specialist at the UCLA School of Medicine, "I'm not sure we can say it is primarily the sexual transmission and not the skin-to-skin contact that also occurs during sex that is contributing to the most transmission during this current outbreak.In an interview, Klausner, who has submitted a version of his and Allan-Blitz's essay to a scientific journal for publication, distilled the evidence that he said supports the hypothesis that sex itself fuels the global outbreak into four major points.Second, during the global outbreak, atypical to what has historically been seen in the 11 African nations where the virus has become endemic since first being identified in humans in 1970,In a study of 197 monkeypox cases in London men published July 28 in The BMJ , the British Medical Association's journal,And in a study published July 21 in The New England Journal of Medicine, a global team of researchers pooled 538 monkeypox cases — also all in men — from around the world and found that 73% had lesions in the genital or anorectal areas.Referring to bodily fluids such as semen, vaginal fluids and blood, the WHO's Lewis said, "Research is underway to find out more about whether people can spread monkeypox through the exchange of these fluids during and after symptomatic infection."Finally, Klausner noted that scientists have identified an association between specific sexual acts and the location of monkeypox lesions.