"In the future, if necessary, we will carry out preemptive strikes to protect the citizens of Israel, its sovereignty and infrastructure. This holds true to every front, from Tehran to Khan Yunis."

Minister of Internal Security interviewed on the Israeli intelligence gathering

"We knew, we got an intelligence assessment from both the IDF and the Shabak [General Security Service] that the reason [for the danger around Gaza] is that there is an intention to fire an anti-tank missile, specifically on a bus - it was that specific - that is, they wanted a bus with civilians, with children, to harm it..."

"I can't promise... to say for sure... to say that we're speaking about children, but as we know, busses are busses of civilians, or transports of children to schools, to kindergartens etc. That was his (sic) target - a murderous target... uhmm... uhmm... clearly."

"Beyond that, beyond that, were you [the cabinet] required to point to an operation following those three days of curfew, [stemming from] concern for that attack that you are speaking of?"

"Once again, the cabinet was updated, and there was not even a need to vote on it. It was updated and it was said unequivocally, and there weren't any disagreements - that the moment such an activity would be identified, we will not wait until it happens to then respond - we will act prior to that."

"But here we are speaking about something more complex. We are not speaking about hitting a cell on its way to the site of the attack, but rather that Israel, with precise intelligence, hits one of the senior leaders of the Islamic Jihad."

Yochpaz: "What we had here is not a war? It's not a kind of war?"

Barlev: "It's certainly not a kind of war."

Yochpaz: "What, because of the limited time-scope and the relatively limited operation, can it not be classified as a war?"

"We can know, because we have good intelligence, you know, now you're just putting Iran in for the confusion, come on, let's be real."

"It was clear, that also if there will be such an action [with the anti-tank missile], it would be an act of Islamic Jihad - in opposition, apparently - in opposition to... the opinion, let's call it that, of Hamas, and to our satisfaction we saw that the Israeli intelligence sits deeply within these organizations."

"They meant to shoot at a bus full of children"

For Israeli readers, that's the main takeaway.

There is no change in the regular procedures in Jerusalem, this despite the fake-news that terror organizations spread on the social media.

Israeli leaders are susceptible to parroting fake news, are even more adept at disseminating it, and they initiate attacks on Gaza based on it.

Former IDF Spokesperson (now head of AJC Israel) repeats the "intelligence" and war propaganda

[T]he Palestinian Islamic Jihad actually planned some kind of deadly terror attack against Israeli targets... According to the Israeli intelligence, we understand that the Palestinian Islamic Jihad wanted to use a precise missile... in order to target probably a bus of people, maybe a bus of soldiers, maybe a bus of workers in the area, or anything of that sort, and that's why Israel decided ... to preemptively strike the PIJ and prevent this attack, and by doing so by the way also restraining other terror organizations in Gaza...

One of the challenges we face in Israel is the issue of abduction. Those tunnels [from inside Gaza to the border]... their operational goal was to send a commando unit... to the Israeli side of the border, inside a village, and try to kidnap as many people as possible, in order then to kill them or negotiate for them, or both...