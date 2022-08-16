© Aviation Visuals/AlamyAssociated Press in Moscow



Russia's defence ministry has warned Britain against a planned spy plane flight over Russian territory, sayingThe ministry said on Tuesday that the UK had sent a notice informing about a planned flight of an RC-135 reconnaissance plane along a route that partly passes over Russian territory."We regard this action as a deliberate provocation," the ministry said, adding thatIt said:It did not specify when and where the British flight was planned.There was no immediate response from the UK's Ministry of Defence.