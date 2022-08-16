Puppet Masters
Saudi wealth fund chaired by prince buys $7bn in US stocks, including Starbucks, Zoom, Microsoft, Google, JP Morgan
Middle East Eye
Tue, 16 Aug 2022 13:59 UTC
The purchases bring the market value of the sovereign wealth fund's investment portfolio to about $40.8bn at the end of the second quarter.
Bloomberg reported that the move echoed the PIF's strategy in early 2020, when the fund spent billions on stakes in US firms whose valuations had been rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.
PIF then sold many of those stakes when markets rebounded, netting the fund a large profit.
A US Securities and Exchange Commission filing showed that the fund bought 6.3 million shares in Starbucks, 4.7 million shares in Zoom and 1.8 million shares in Microsoft.
Other shares bought by the fund included Alphabet, the parent company of Google, Adobe Systems and the bank JP Morgan.
Established in 1971 by King Faisal of Saudi Arabia, the PIF is one of the largest sovereign wealth funds in the world and is estimated to hold assets worth at least $620bn.
The fund is currently pursuing a two-pronged strategy, building an international portfolio of investments while also investing locally in projects that will help to reduce Saudi Arabia's reliance on oil.
Limited information
Last year, court documents filed in Canada confirmed that the PIF was used to purchase a company that owned two private jets that transported the men who killed and dismembered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
Saudi Arabia has spent billions of dollars, often through the PIF, on investments aimed at bolstering the kingdom's reputation.
The fund's purchase last year of the British football club Newcastle United was criticised by rights as allowing the kingdom to shift attention away from Riyadh's well-documented human rights violations, including its crackdown on internal dissent and its leading role in the war in Yemen.
Most of what is known about the PIF's holdings comes from regulatory filings.
The fund itself discloses limited information publicly about its allocations to different geographies or asset classes, Bloomberg reported.
Comment: Since it's clear that the US economy is tanking, with the CEO of Starbucks recently announcing the closure of numerous stores due to the increased violence staff were having to put up with, one wonders just what the Saudi's are expecting to get on their return? Is it that they foresee a future whereby these companies will once again see a resurgence (whether at home or abroad), or is this some attempt at slowing (or at least seizing a modicum of control over) the collapse of the US economy? And, if the latter, on whose behalf?
Reader Comments
Now seems one part of the puzzle is solved, but it doesn't make me feel warm inside knowing that others
are taking ownership, but it comes as no surprise....thing is....ownership at a base level is local.
Local ownership, when push comes to shove, controls because as any first year law student
knows
possession in 9/10ths of the law and to be in possession means you are physically present, so consider that before you piss more fiat currency away....because the good faith of the currency is rapidly diminishing and all your money spent might be for naught.
Moreover, I think the 14th Amendment speaks to this and I still hope for a Convention to set matters straight....wishful thinking maybe, but really do you want to piss off a bunch of folks who already ran away from Tyranny one time?
Which means ONLY DOLLARS ... can be exchanged for gold.This document was signed by 44 countries.
It's called the Bretton-Woods System.
It is this agreement that guarantees the current US authorities that they can do what they are doing. They use this system to protect the dollar by blackmailing other countries. The blackmail is that if the dollar collapses, the entire financial world will collapse, followed by the economic world.
It is worth finding out what other countries signed this agreement then ... they also care the most about the existence of the dollar ... EVEN WITHOUT USA!
They are not after saving the US. They're about saving the dollar.They have fortunes, but largely in dollars, if this one collapses, they can use it to rub ....... whatever they want.
Today the USA exists only because many countries are dependent on dollar, they have their assets in it.
To kill the US state is to destroy your assets.
I'm sorry to say this, but you as a nation do not matter much and you never did. American nation are sort of confirming that the US still exists.
NO DOLAR...NO AMERICA