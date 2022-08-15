© NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage



Richards Marles has reaffirmed Australia's commitment to the one-China policy as Canberra moves towards "stabilising" its relationship with Beijing.Speaking with Sky News Australia's Kieran Gilbert on Sunday, the Defence Minister and acting Prime Minister said Australia's principal"What we want to see is a return to normal peaceful behaviour what underpins that, from Australia's point of view, ishe said."That means we haveUnder Australia's version of the one-China policyMr Marles said he did not believe Australia's stance on Taiwan would hinder the repair of bilateral relations between Canberra and Beijing but said he wanted to see the relationship in a "better place"."We talk about a stabilising in the relationship and in doing that we acknowledge there are going to be challenges in the relationship with China," he said."What we have sought to do is really change the tone in the way in which we are engaging with the world but that includes the way in which we engage with China."We're not going about things with chest beating we are really trying to speak with a considered voice in a manner which is professional, which is sober, and which is diplomatic."He said the Albanese government's approach would be "professional" and "respectful" in its approach without compromising Australia's national interest."We want to engage professionally and respectfully buthe said."There are going to be challenges going forward at the same time we acknowledgeand we value a productive relationship with China."We do want to see our relationship in a better place but we'll continue to articulate our national interest and we'll see how far down this road we can walk."