"Sanctions are as important as weapons. As soon as one bank is sanctioned, some other private bank suddenly becomes a financier of the industry or military."

"everything else should be sanctioned, because all of them are engaged in financing their terror machine that is conducting war."

Ukraine is calling on President Joe Biden's administration to sanction all private Russian banks, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citingShe told the media outlet that President Vladimir Zelensky's government wants the US toThe ambassador noted that she's conveyed the request to the US Treasury Department.Markarova, a former finance minister, said in the interview that adding that any Russian bank is a legitimate sanctions target.The Ukrainian envoy went on to state, that while a couple of banks could be spared for certain purposes,The US, along with the UK, EU and others have imposed sweeping sanctions on Russia's business and political spheres since the start of the conflict in Ukraine. The restrictions particularlyas well as hundreds of individuals including