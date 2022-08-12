© AFP/Yuri Kadoblov



"Considering that there's no factual basis to this decision, except for savage xenophobia, one must label the ideologues of this move none other than neo-Nazis."

"It is well known that the pathological Russophobia of the ruling elites of Latvia has already caused serious economic and social problems in this Baltic country, bringing down the standard of living of its population. And it's only going to get worse in the future."

"to finally stop and switch from being henchmen of their overseas masters into real representatives of their people, who really care about their fate."

The Foreign Ministry spokeswoman condemns the Baltic nation's decision as nothing but "savage xenophobia"and part of a long-running anti-Russia campaign by Riga."Is it news? No," Maria Zakharova wrote on Telegram shortly after Thursday's declaration by the Latvian parliament, which accused Russia of "acts of terrorism" in Ukraine.Earlier this week, while the latest anti-Russia declaration was still under discussion in Latvia's parliament,Zakharova also called on Latvian lawmakers