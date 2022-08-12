Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz



A mud volcano has erupted in Baku's Garadagh District, Azernews reports. The eruption occurred on the territory of Lokbatan settlement.Speaking about the volcano eruption, a spokesperson for the Biodiversity Protection Service Arzu Babayeva said thatThe Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources is currently monitoring the Lokbatan mud volcano thatLokbatan mud volcano is located on the oilfield site of the same name on the coast of the Caspian sea, 15 kilometers southwest of Baku.Azerbaijan is home to some stunning and unique natural wonders. The Land of Fire has the most significant number of mud volcanoes worldwide.At present,, and 43 of them are protected by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.For security reasons, the admission of people is prohibited.Until the end of 2019, Azerbaijani scientists expect several volcanic eruptions, including Bozdag-Gobu volcanoes in Absheron district, Bahar in Alat village, and Shikhzahirli volcano in Gobustan.Tourists can get a unique panoramic view of the spectacular natural wonder in the Gobustan State Historical-Artistic Reserve.NASA geologists studying Mars concluded that the mud volcanoes of Azerbaijan are similar to the uplands of the planet in their structure.On September 5, 2004, the largest mud volcano in the territory of Azerbaijan was added to the Guinness World Records. Azerbaijan's rich fields of oil and gas condensate such as Lokbatan, Garadagh, Oil Rocks, and Mishovdag were also discovered near mud volcanoes.The lava, mud, and liquid spewed by mud volcanoes are used as raw materials for chemical and construction industries, as well as pharmacology.Enriched with specific components - mineral salts, organic substances, microelements, volcanic mud has medicinal properties that have a beneficial effect on the human body. Volcanic mud greatly affects the treatment of patients suffering from diseases of the peripheral and central nervous system, gastrointestinal tract, skin, etc.