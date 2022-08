© West Palm Beach Police Department

Instead of waiting for the police, a law-abiding citizen with a concealed carry license (also known as a 'good guy with a gun') took matters into his own hands and acted quickly, drawing his weapon and killing a gunman who was about to "shoot up the crowd" at a party in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday night.Local news CBS12 said a fight broke out between 20 people at a family gathering on Division Avenue and 4th Street in West Palm Beach. At that moment, a 22-year-old male retrieved a short-barreled shotgun from his car and threatened to "shoot up the crowd."In the last several months, we have documented multiple acts of bravery from law-abiding citizens with concealed carry licenses who acted swiftly to neutralize threats:It's clear the left-wing media cherrypicks gun-related stories by focusing solely on mass shootings neglecting reports that show how law-abiding citizens with guns have saved lives.Watch the local media report via CBS12.