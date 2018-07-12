pistol
Another day another thug with a penchant for picking the wrong woman to mess with comes face-to-face with a loaded gun. This time it occurred in Wisconsin at a restaurant when an employee utilized her second amendment rights and deterred an attacker from continuing to hurt her co-worker.

In a video that is circulating across Twitter, a man can be seen venturing back into the kitchen of a George Webb restaurant. The woman at the grill is clearly confused, when all of a sudden the man punches the worker in the face.

That is when her co-worker whips out a gun and points it at the attacker. The man moves towards the armed woman, but she holds her ground. He then leaves. The employee has a concealed carry permit and is allowed to carry the gun at work, according to local media.


"It is sickening to see this unsuspecting worker assaulted so brutally by this individual," said Milwuakee Alderman Bob Donovan.

According to the victim, the man is a regular. He had been angry and hostile all night, but suddenly snapped and came behind the grill. The victim currently faces thousands of dollars in medical costs and does not have insurance. If it were not for her co-worker, things could have been much worse.

"I thank God the other waitress had a concealed carry weapon, has a permit... I shudder to think, had she not been there and had she not had this weapon, what this guy might have done," said Adlerman Donovan.

"We need to wake up this community and they need to start expecting of their public officials a better level of safety," Donovan added regarding the level of violence in Milwaukee.

The attack occurred last week but was released a few days ago. The video can be seen here.