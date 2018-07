Another day another thug with a penchant for picking the wrong woman to mess with comes face-to-face with a loaded gun. This time it occurred in Wisconsin at a restaurant when an employee utilized her second amendment rights and deterred an attacker from continuing to hurt her co-worker.In a video that is circulating across Twitter, a man can be seen venturing back into the kitchen of a George Webb restaurant. The woman at the grill is clearly confused, when all of a sudden the man punches the worker in the face."It is sickening to see this unsuspecting worker assaulted so brutally by this individual," said Milwuakee Alderman Bob Donovan."I thank God the other waitress had a concealed carry weapon, has a permit... I shudder to think, had she not been there and had she not had this weapon, what this guy might have done," said Adlerman Donovan."We need to wake up this community and they need to start expecting of their public officials a better level of safety," Donovan added regarding the level of violence in Milwaukee.The attack occurred last week but was released a few days ago. The video can be seen here.