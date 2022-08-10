O:H header
Last week, University College London researchers did a landmark review "The serotonin theory of depression: a systematic umbrella review of the evidence." The authors said they found 'no convincing evidence' of a link between low serotonin levels and depression.

The popularity of the "chemical imbalance" theory has coincided with a huge increase in the use of antidepressants, one of the pharmaceutical industry's biggest cash cows. But for 30 years there have been many doctors and researchers calling bullshit on the theory; it was a myth created to find a profitable use for SSRIs after they were invented.

'Thousands suffer from side effects of antidepressants, including severe withdrawal effects that can occur when people try to stop them, yet prescription rates continue to rise,' said lead author of the study, Professor Joanna Moncrieff. 'We believe this situation has been driven partly by the false belief that depression is due to a chemical imbalance.'

On this episode of Objective:Health we debunk yet another lie driving our culture: the 'chemical imbalance' theory of depression. Join us as we delve into the murky world of depression and cover some other theories far more plausible than 'chemical imbalance'.


And check us out on Brighteon!

For other health-related news and more, you can find us on:

♥Twitter: https://twitter.com/objecthealth
♥Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/objecthealth/
♥Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/objectivehealth
♥LBRY: https://lbry.tv/@objectivehealth:f
♥Odysee: https://odysee.com/@objectivehealth:f

And you can check out all of our previous shows (pre YouTube) here:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/16H-nK-N0ANdsA5JFTT12_HU5nUYRVS9YcQh331dG2MI/edit?usp=sharing

Running Time: 00:35:46

Download: MP3 — 32.8 MB