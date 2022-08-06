© Jeffrey Thompson/MPR News File

Breweries have already been facing higher costs for raw materials like aluminum and barley as a result of inflation.Craft breweries across America have been on the front lines of businesses facing higher material costs because of inflation.Now, many are confronting a shortage of a key ingredient: carbon dioxide, the gas that gives beer its crisp, effervescent taste."Come October 1, we won't likely have jobs for many of this team," the company said in a statement on Instagram.Even before that, breweries were facing higher costs for raw materials like aluminum and barley as a result of inflation, said Chuck Skypeck, a technical brewing projects director at the Brewers Association, the 6,000-member trade group that represents America's independent brewers."There's been spot shortages across the country since the beginning of the pandemic," Skypeck said.But the sudden halt of supplies out of Mississippi appears to have exacerbated the situation for some struggling brewers beyond the point of recovery.