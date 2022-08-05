© Lewis Scott



Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at the top of a wind turbine in Hull, with smoke being seen across the city.Pictures showed the gearbox section on fire, with the blades also affected. Eyewitnesses described seeing burning debris falling to the ground.The 410ft (125m) tall turbine is on Oak Road in the city, near the Croda chemicals manufacturing site.Humberside Fire and Rescue said crews attended after receiving "multiple calls" about the blaze.Planning documents show the turbine was approved in 2007 and can generate 2MW of electricity. It helped to power the chemical plant, which is on the banks of the River Hull.Images from the scene showed parts of the turbine falling to the ground and burning in the long grass below.The flames are now out but the turbine has been left blackened, BBC pictures show.Sean Casey, who works nearby, said he noticed the fire just after 07:00 BST on Wednesday morning."We started evacuating just for safety, and then the flames started," he said."It was quite horrendous to watch."The flames got quite intense. We were fearful that it might drop. We could see the bits dropping, all the cars have got debris on them."Hull City Council said it had placed barriers around the lake and children's play area at the nearby Oak Road playing fields to protect visitors, and asked people to avoid the area."We ask that residents avoid the area until the barriers have been removed," the authority said.The Harbour Master had also been made aware that people should avoid using pleasure craft on the River Hull which passes close by the wind turbine site, the council added.