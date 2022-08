About the Author:

Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and author of Disarmament in the Time of Perestroika: Arms Control and the End of the Soviet Union. He served in the Soviet Union as an inspector implementing the INF Treaty, served in General Schwarzkopf's staff during the Gulf War, and from 1991 to 1998 served as a chief weapons inspector with the UN in Iraq. Mr Ritter currently writes on issues pertaining to international security, military affairs, Russia, and the Middle East, as well as arms control and nonproliferation. Follow him on Twitter @RealScottRitter and on Telegram @ScottRitter

In March of this year, Chinese President Xi Jinping chastised US President Joe Biden on Ukraine, noting that(a reference to the role played by the US in fomenting the Russia-Ukraine crisis), and declaringa Chinese aphorism which basically said it was up to the US to fix the problems it was responsible for instigating.During that same conversation , President Xi likewise took his American counterpart to task for statements made by US officials - including Biden himself - which suggested that theregarding Taiwan that had underpinned US-Sino relations for decades. Xi noted that the "direct cause" of the current strain on relations is thatsimultaneously promulgating deep-seated notions ofwhile sending the wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" forces, something Xi characterized as "very dangerous." Continuation of such a policy direction would, the president noted, have a "disruptive impact" on China-US relations.On August 2, the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, made an unannounced stop in Taiwan. This trip was made despite concerted warnings on the part of China thatif Pelosi landed in Taipei. The visit of Pelosi, number two in the line of succession to the Presidency of the United States, is a deliberately provocative move which appears to have been done independent of coordination with the State Department, the Department of Defense, or the White House.out of concern that it would set in motion events which could result in a Chinese invasion of Taiwan and direct US-Chinese military confrontation. The White House refused to interfere with what it deemed the operation of a separate branch of government.There can be little doubt that China did everything in its power short of shooting Pelosi's plane down to dissuade the Speaker of the House to forgo her Taiwan visit.For China to do nothing in the face of what is an obvious provocation on the part of the US, through Pelosi, is not a probable outcome.The question now isThe current diplomacy card has, for all intents and purposes, been exhausted. While China has imposed certain economic sanctions on Taiwan, the reality is the sanctions card, as wielded by China, is insufficient to the task of responding to the Pelosi provocation.by some accounts assembling more than 40 brigades, along with significant air defense and ballistic missile forces, hundreds of aircraft, and scores of ships. By rough calculation, this amounts to some 250,000 troops, and it doesn't appear as if the mobilization is complete. China has announced that it will be holding live fire exercises around the periphery of Taiwan, including some that encroach on what Taiwan considers to be its sovereign space, running from August 4, the day after Pelosi's departure from Taiwan, through August 7.By mobilizing this amount of military resources, China has created asituation, where the military viability of the assembled force dissipates over time.will China be satisfied withand return its forces to their respective barracks once the exercises conclude, or if the Chinese government has determined thatThe answer to this question may very well rest with any parallel diplomatic track China may establish with both Taiwan and the US. If both Taiwan and the US can provide meaningful reassurances that Pelosi's visit was not reflective of current US and Taiwan policy, there may be a possibility for China to be satisfied with simply flexing its muscle.However, the Pelosi visit is itself a byproduct of a policy trend in both the US and Taiwan built on the notion of Taiwanese independence.Let there be no doubt —The question now is whether the tiger will cooperate.