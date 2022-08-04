Puppet Masters
US 'artificially' stokes tensions - Kremlin
RT
Thu, 04 Aug 2022 21:10 UTC
"The tensions around Taiwan were artificially provoked. We are well aware that they were provoked by the visit of Nancy Pelosi," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday.
"It was a completely unnecessary trip," Peskov said, adding that the snap military drill launched by Beijing near Taiwan was "the sovereign right of China."
Despite strong protests from Beijing, Pelosi arrived in Taipei on Tuesday evening as part of her Asian tour, becoming the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-governing island in 25 years. China considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any diplomatic recognition of it as an independent nation.
In response to Pelosi's trip, Beijing announced a military exercise that Chinese state media described as a rehearsal for a "reunification operation."
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova earlier said that Pelosi's Taiwan visit risks "undermining regional stability and security."
Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, meanwhile, thanked Pelosi for her visit. "[We are] grateful to have friends in the international community standing with Taiwan to defend democracy and uphold regional security," she wrote on Twitter on Wednesday.
See Also:
Latest News
- Scientists revived the cells of pigs an hour after death, a potential organ transplant breakthrough
- Germany: Fire, explosions at Berlin police munitions facility
- NATO posts bizarre propaganda video and almost gets ratioed
- Senate votes overwhelmingly to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
- China scraps high-level meeting with Japan
- US 'artificially' stokes tensions - Kremlin
- Beluga whale from the Arctic spotted in France's Seine river
- 502 killed in floods across Pakistan since mid-June
- About 540,000 Japan residents told to evacuate after heavy rain floods homes and roads - nearly 11 inches of rainfall in 24 hours
- Man mauled to death by pack of his own dogs in New Zealand
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on August 3
- 3 working in fields die in lightning strikes in Telangana, India
- Man dies, second person severely injured in Wyoming lightning strike
- Iceland volcano eruption update - New eruption begins at Geldingadalir, lava flows from a fissure
- China brands US and Taiwan 'destroyers of peace'
- Florida DOH Press Sec. slams state chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics for supporting double mastectomies for children
- FOIA request reveals school district hid library database that has pornographic material
- Amnesty International: Ukraine violates laws of war by placing weapons at schools
- France to "reduce or halt nuclear output" as heatwave restricts ability to cool plants
- Over 2,000 displaced, 3 dead after heavy rainfall, floods and landslides in Sri Lanka - almost 18 inches of rain in 48 hours
- NATO posts bizarre propaganda video and almost gets ratioed
- Senate votes overwhelmingly to let Sweden and Finland join NATO
- China scraps high-level meeting with Japan
- US 'artificially' stokes tensions - Kremlin
- China brands US and Taiwan 'destroyers of peace'
- Florida DOH Press Sec. slams state chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics for supporting double mastectomies for children
- Scottish leader scorched over 'militarist' tweet
- China may avenge Pelosi's visit - just not how we might think
- Russia FM Lavrov rips Pelosi: Created dangerous China flashpoint 'out of thin air'
- Nancy Pelosi, Taiwan and yet another fake binary
- Donbass fighting is 'hell' - Zelensky admits Russian advantage is overwhelming
- How a missile in Kabul connects to a speaker in Taipei
- 'Deep mistrust' between US and Zelensky - NYT
- Britain helps Ukraine hunt for Russian spies eyeing Western military aid
- Russia finally fed up: Cooperation with the West is 'over'
- Rachel Levine is a nutcase promoted by pharma-backed advocacy group to normalize transitioning children
- Flashback: Miss him yet? IRS data proves Trump tax cuts benefited middle, working-class Americans most
- NATO-backed network of Syria dirty war propagandists identified
- As Lebanon suffers an unprecedented food crisis, Ukraine uses Western support to block flour and wheat from its markets
- Let's wait and see: Liz Truss rules out any more lockdowns shutting down UK PLC if another pandemic ever sweeps the country
- Germany: Fire, explosions at Berlin police munitions facility
- FOIA request reveals school district hid library database that has pornographic material
- Amnesty International: Ukraine violates laws of war by placing weapons at schools
- Reporter tells White House security coordinator 'You gave a whole country to extremists'
- How Canada stupidly bet its border economy on ArriveCAN — a glitchy $25M app
- New book chronicles how America's opioid industry operated like a drug cartel
- 911 call reveals doomed North Carolina pilot jumped before emergency landing
- The 'Great Awokening' of British media
- Media claiming Ukraine war has disrupted '77 years of almost uninterrupted peace' conveniently forgets war on Yugoslavia
- UK-funded prisons in Syria under scrutiny for disappearance of young children
- French volunteer Boke spoke about the killing of the Russian army and the staging in Bucha
- Court documents reveal Canada's travel ban had no scientific basis
- 3 dead in kindergarten stabbing in China, suspect still at large
- Hundreds of Ukrainian 'petal' mines litter streets of Donetsk
- 4 dead in South Africa as protests erupt over surging price of electricity & rolling blackouts
- 16,000 small UK business go bust unable to pay back lockdown loans, 60,000 in default
- Over 200 American law enforcement officers shot in 2022—14 percent increase from 2021
- Afghans cast doubt on Kabul killing of al-Qaida chief Ayman Al-Zawahiri
- US corporations own around 30% of Ukrainian arable land
- No one cares much about Covid or Ukraine: Abortion moves up on "Most Important Problem" list
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 2 - Parallel lives, parallel cults
- Ancient Europeans were lactose intolerant when milk consumption began - new study
- The Gospel of Mark Antony - 1 - The Jesus Question
- Best of the Web: 'The Special Relationship': How the British Reconquered the United States and Established an Anglo-American Empire
- Stonehenge may be an ancient solar calendar says new study
- Long lost palace of Genghis Khan's grandson may have been found in Turkey
- Britain 'immediately' supported US over 1988 shooting down of Iranian airliner
- Michael Hudson: From junk economics to a false view of history - Where western civilization took a wrong turn
- Lost royal city of Natounia possibly discovered in Iraq
- Flashback: Revealed: Al Gore's real climate catastrophe
- Ancient Roman 'Bridge of Nero' re-emerges from the Tiber River during severe drought
- 8,000-year-old Yarmukian 'Mother Goddess' figurine uncovered in Jordan valley
- Zelensky 2022, Stalin 1942: The US propaganda machine can easily make heroes, but it can quickly change the script
- Bastille Day: The bloodbath that derailed France's republican revolution
- Michael Hudson: The end of Western civilization - why it lacks resilience, and what will take its place
- Toxicology vs Virology: Rockefeller Institute and the Criminal Polio Fraud
- The seeds of the split: How Russian-speaking Donbass first attempted to win independence from Ukraine in 2004
- Flashback: The day I understood the 'good German'
- Giant predatory dinosaur discovered with tiny arms, but it's not related to T. rex
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Plato and Kim Jong-Un Walk Into a Bar: Talking Timeaus and the Bible with Russell Gmirkin
- Scientists revived the cells of pigs an hour after death, a potential organ transplant breakthrough
- Solar storm from hole in the sun will hit Earth on Wednesday (Aug. 3)
- Midnight comes a fraction sooner as Earth spins faster
- No warming in US for at least 17 years according to rarely referenced urban heat-free database
- Ancient 'Diablo Canyon' meteorite reveals mysterious diamond crystal structure
- Mysteries of some atmospheric halos remain unexplained after 5,000 years
- How did Earth avoid a Mars-like fate? Ancient rocks hold clues
- This is what Saudi Arabia's 100-mile long emission-free smart city could look like
- Mysterious holes discovered on ocean floor puzzle experts
- Existence of Loch Ness Monster just became more 'plausible' after fossil discovery
- Russia to withdraw from International Space Station in 2024, build new base
- Synthetic tools conduct messages from station-to-station in DNA
- US officials voice DNA biowarfare fears
- Space weather may be causing your train to be delayed
- China launches 2nd space station module that will host science experiments
- 'Manipulated' Alzheimer's data may have misled research for 16 years
- Astronomer suggests it is time to look for near-Earth asteroids in the direction of the sun
- Amazing new JWST images of spiral galaxies: So beautiful even an astronomer could cry
- Same parts of the brain control processing of dozens of languages
- Earth's crust is 'dripping' under the Andes, scientists say
- Beluga whale from the Arctic spotted in France's Seine river
- 502 killed in floods across Pakistan since mid-June
- About 540,000 Japan residents told to evacuate after heavy rain floods homes and roads - nearly 11 inches of rainfall in 24 hours
- Man mauled to death by pack of his own dogs in New Zealand
- 3 working in fields die in lightning strikes in Telangana, India
- Man dies, second person severely injured in Wyoming lightning strike
- Iceland volcano eruption update - New eruption begins at Geldingadalir, lava flows from a fissure
- France to "reduce or halt nuclear output" as heatwave restricts ability to cool plants
- Over 2,000 displaced, 3 dead after heavy rainfall, floods and landslides in Sri Lanka - almost 18 inches of rain in 48 hours
- Lightning strike kills shepherd, 50 cattle in Andhra Pradesh, India - another bolt kills 24 animals
- Swimmer 'attacked by shark' while snorkelling off Cornwall, UK coast in extremely rare attack
- Tonga eruption blasted unprecedented amount of water into the stratosphere
- Floods leave homes, roads damaged and 2 dead in Gambia - heaviest rainfall in over 20 years, almost 11 inches in 20 hours
- Super sprite over the Kiso observatory, Japan
- Parts of Alberta saw 'grapefruit-sized' hail & some car windshields were shattered
- Desert floods in Saudi Arabia, thunderstorm hits Riyadh
- McKinney wildfire kills two as it becomes the biggest blaze in California this year
- Cars washed away as flash floods hit Oman
- Giant 82ft-wide, 650ft-deep sinkhole appears near small town in Chile
- Flash floods close roads into Death Valley National Park
- Meteor fireball over Minas Gerais, Brazil on August 3
- Meteor fireball over British Columbia and Washington on August 1
- Meteor fireball over Virginia and other states on July 29
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball up to 16 feet in diameter explodes over Puerto Rico on July 27
- Meteor fireball seen over Hungary and nearby countries on July 26
- Meteor fireball over south of Spain (July 26)
- Stunning meteor fireball over Spain (July 26)
- Bright meteor fireball over Uruguay and Argentina on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Texas on July 25
- Meteor fireball over Indiana and other states on July 22
- Meteor fireball over New Zealand on July 21
- Meteor fireball crosses the sky of Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Paraná, Brazil on July 20
- Meteor fireball over New York and other states on July 17
- Meteor fireball over California and Arizona on July 16
- Meteor fireball over Hungary and other adjacent countries on July 13
- Meteor fireball over Germany and the Netherlands on July 11
- Meteor fireball over California and Nevada on July 8
- Meteor fireball over Connecticut and adjacent states on July 8
- Meteor fireball over Arizona and California on July 7
- Best of the Web: Huge meteor fireball explodes over Argentina on July 7
- Data doesn't lie: mRNA-vaccines and correlation to all-cause mortality
- Polio detected in wastewater of New York City suburb, shares genetic links to virus in Israel and the UK
- Planet saving fake-meat burger fails
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - In The News: Alzheimer's Research Faked, Dutch Farmers Protest Green Agenda, Your Pee is Pollution
- College basketball player, 20, drops dead from 'cardiac event'
- The Netherlands: Higher vaccine uptake, higher mortality
- Medical journal finds unvaccinated COVID patients are contagious for LESS time than those vaxed or boosted
- Covid vaccines give zero protection against death, ONS data suggest
- 15% of American adults diagnosed with new condition after COVID vaccine, Zogby survey finds
- The Monkeypox Puzzle
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is No-Virus Theory a Psy-Op?
- Mysterious hepatitis outbreak in children linked to adeno-associated virus - adenovirus is used as a vector in a number of Covid vaccines
- Research by UK gov't finds air pollution a likely cause of dementia in elderly people
- China approves Genuine Biotech's HIV drug to treat pneumonia in Covid patients as part of relaxing its 'zero covid' policy
- COVID jabs impacting male and female fertility?
- Pfizer mRNA vaccine goes into liver and changes into DNA, Swedish study finds
- Icelandic Study: Less than 0.06% of children experience severe Covid symptoms
- Eleven children report serious injury from the vaccines versus zero serious cases of covid, official data from Iceland show
- Polio found in Rockland County; vaccines urged to fight virus
- Building muscle with exercise and reassessing protein intake
- Ponerologist's Log, supplemental: Rounding Out the Picture of Mass Formation
- Best of the Web: Cosmic Information Transducers: On the meaning of life in its broadest sense
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism Part 4
- The Serpent and the Staff: Symbols of Safety and Security in the Propaganda of a Global Medical Tyranny
- Why Fukuyama was right all along
- Mindfulness meditation reduces pain by separating it from the self
- Is music universal?
- The Psychology of Totalitarianism, Part 2
- Totalitarian leaders: Greedy, evil, fanatic - or a bit of each?
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Technocracy's 'Science Of Social Engineering'
- On natural shitlection, cellular intelligence and Soviet transhumanism
- Best of the Web: The Psychology of Totalitarianism: Reviewing Mattias Desmet's New Book Part 1
- Harming the 'outgroup' is linked to elevated activity in the brain's reward circuitry
- The Master Betrayed #6
- Progressivism, sexuality, and mental illness
- The importance of non-attachment
- Optical illusion makes you see an 'expanding black hole'
- What happens in our brains when we 'hear' our own thoughts?
- Are you a machine?
- 6 million Canadians detained in largest prison in the world
- Richard Dolan: UFO behavior and abductions
- Internet abuzz after mysterious red lights spotted in Atlantic ocean
- DoD announces the establishment of the 'All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office'
- UFO whistleblowers would get immunity under new amendment
- Japanese UFO researchers report hundreds of encounters
- China says it may have received signals from aliens
- Why 21 severed human feet washed ashore in Canada
- NASA gets serious about UFOs
- Russian space chief speaks out on UFOs
- NASA joins hunt for UFOs
- US Congress to question Pentagon on UFOs
- Macedonia blind psychic says Russian president Vladimir Putin will become 'Lord of the World'
- Newly-released documents shed light on government-funded research into worm Holes, anti-gravity, and invisibility cloaks
- UFOs - Real or Fake?
- NASA may provoke alien invasion, scientists warn
- Pentagon report says UFO encounters left witnesses with radiation burns, brain problems & damaged nerves
- 'No logical explanation' in cattle mutilation at Oregon ranch
- Mysterious 'bulging triangle UFO' filmed lurking over Islamabad, Pakistan for nearly TWO HOURS
- Investigator believes 2022 'going to be seismic year for UFOs'
- Utah's most infamous UFO sightings
- Clever parents dress son up as a girl on first day of school so teachers will show him how to be a boy
- Climate change is real! Here are 10 undeniable proofs
- Widow with no children living at home urged to downsize from 240 bedroom house
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
Quote of the Day
Shared pain is lessened; shared joy, increased - thus do we refute entropy.
- Spider Robinson
Recent Comments
The idea that we shouldn't eat meat because cow farts cause global warming is just soooooo hollow, so obviously wrong. Considering that before...
Besides the fact that plan based meat contains so much estrogen that men become effectively "Shemales" by eating it :O , the fact that Bill Gates,...
Must be Russian invader. Or Climate is cooling.
Good God! This article has to have set a record for number of comments! Someone "forum sliding"? :O . . Right before the Covid psyop began I was...
Old cannon fodder at it's best.