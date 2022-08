Why do we continue to partake of the geopolitical pantomime?Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan yesterday. It was quite an event. People were asking "is this brinksmanship dangerous?" , or "Will the Chinese shoot down Pelosi's plane?" Protesters took to the streets of Taipei , the Chinese military is holding live-fire drills in the South China sea....and then Pelosi left, and nothing has actually happened, has it?At the press conferences and photo-ops, everyone was wearing masks.They very much agree about the need to control you, muzzle you, surveil you and inject you.