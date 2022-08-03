Puppet Masters
Nancy Pelosi, Taiwan and yet another fake binary
Kit Knightly
Off-Guardian
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 18:51 UTC
Off-Guardian
Wed, 03 Aug 2022 18:51 UTC
Why do we continue to partake of the geopolitical pantomime?
"is this brinksmanship dangerous?", or "Will the Chinese shoot down Pelosi's plane?"
Protesters took to the streets of Taipei, the Chinese military is holding live-fire drills in the South China sea.
...and then Pelosi left, and nothing has actually happened, has it?
Taiwan is just another fake binary. At the press conferences and photo-ops, everyone was wearing masks.
In Beijing and Washington, they are still pushing vaccine passes and vaccine mandates and vaccine boosters.
They are still talking about Covid and Climate Change and central bank digital currencies.
They are all still peddling those globalist Big Lies, even while the sabre-rattling has made a lot of people forget that fact.
