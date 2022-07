© Unknown



Today, Liberty Counsel settled the nation's first classwide lawsuit for healthcare workers over a COVID shot mandate, for more than $10.3 million.who were unlawfully discriminated against and denied religious exemptions from the COVID shot mandate.The agreed-upon settlement was filed today in the federal Northern District Court of Illinois.As a result of the settlement, NorthShore will pay $10,337,500 to compensate these healthcare employees who were victims of religious discrimination, and who were punished for their religious beliefs against taking an injection associated with aborted fetal cells The settlement must be approved by the federal District Court.Employees of NorthShore who were denied religious exemptions will receive notice of the settlement, and will have an opportunity to comment, object, request to opt out or submit a claim form for payment out of the settlement fund, all in accordance with deadlines that will be set by the court.As part of the settlement agreement,to make it consistent with the law, and to provide religious accommodations in every position across its numerous facilities. No position in any NorthShore facility will be considered off limits to unvaccinated employees with approved religious exemptions.In addition, employees who were terminated because of their religious refusal of the COVID shots will be eligible for rehire if they apply within 90 days of the final settlement approved by the court, and they will retain their previous seniority level.The amount of individual payments from the settlement fund will depend on how many valid and timely claim forms are submitted during the claims process.it is estimated that employees who were terminated or resigned because of their religious refusal of a COVID shotThe 13 healthcare workers who arefor their important role in bringing this lawsuit and representing the class of NorthShore healthcare workers.Liberty Counsel will receive 20% of the settlement sum, which equals $2,061,500, as payment for the significant attorney's fees and costs it has required to undertake to sue NorthShore and hold it accountable for its actions. This amount is far less than the typical 33% usually requested by attorneys in class action litigation.In October 2021, Liberty Counsel sent a demand letter to NorthShore on behalf of numerous healthcare workers who had sincere religious objections to NorthShore's "Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Policy."If NorthShore had agreed then to follow the law and grant religious exemptions, the matter would have been quickly resolved and it would have cost it nothing.But, when NorthShore refused to follow the law, and instead denied all religious exemption and accommodation requests for employees working in its facilities, Liberty Counsel filed a class action lawsuit, along with a motion for a temporary restraining order and injunction.Liberty Counsel Vice President of Legal Affairs and Chief Litigation Counsel Horatio G. Mihet said:Mat Staver, Founder and Chairman of Liberty Counsel said: