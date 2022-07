© AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File



More than two years after Operation Warp Speed began, Children's Health Defense (CHD) commissioned John Zogby Strategies to conduct two surveys (see here and here ) about attitudes and the overall health of American adults.The survey found that 67% of respondents received one or more COVID-19 vaccines, while 33% are unvaccinated. Furthermore, among those vaccinated, 6% received one dose, 28% received two doses, 21% received three doses, and 12% took four or more.Of those receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, 15% say they've been diagnosed by a medical practitioner with a new condition within a matter of weeks to several months after taking the vaccine."The fact that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports more than 232 million Americans ages 18-65 have taken at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine,said Children's Health Defense (CHD) executive director Laura Bono.Other key demographics of newly diagnosed medical conditions after COVID-19 vaccines show:A follow-up question provided a list of medical conditions and asked diagnosed respondents to "select all that apply." Among those who were medically diagnosed with a new condition within a matter of weeks to several months, the top five cited conditions were:Overall, 67% reported that getting the vaccine was a good decision, 24% were neutral and 10% regret it.Survey participants were then asked if someone they personally know had been medically diagnosed with a new medical condition within the same time frame., while 63% reported no.Looking at age cohorts:Again, respondents were offered the same list of conditions and asked to "select all that apply." The top five cited conditions were:****Among those under age 50 - 62% report receiving a COVID-19 vaccine vs. 38% who have had none.The top five cited new conditions include:Regarding describing the conditions, 47% report mild, 43% report serious and 10% report severe/still recovering.Describing their experience with taking one or more COVID-19 vaccines, 58% report it was a good decision, 28% are neutral and 14% regret it.Finally, 30% of those ages 18-49 report knowing someone else who has been medically diagnosed within a matter of weeks to several months after taking a COVID-19 vaccine.The top five cited medically diagnosed conditions of the person known by those under age 50 are:Regarding trust in the government to handle future pandemics among the all-adults survey — 23% say it has increased, 34% say it has decreased, 32% say it has remained the same, the rest were unsure.The surveys included 1,038 American adults of all ages (MOE +/- 3.1) and 829 18-49-year-olds (MOE +/- 3.5) Both polls were fielded July 22-24, and data sets were pre-stratified and weighted to be representative of their respective populations. Error margins are higher for subgroups.For questions, wording and full results, see ALL ADULTS and 18-49