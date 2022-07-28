Earth Changes
Woman mauled to death by family pit bull on Long Island, New York
NBC News
Wed, 27 Jul 2022 12:41 UTC
After leaving for work Wednesday morning, the woman's husband returned to the home on Terrace Court in Albertson around 1 p.m. to find his 70-year-old wife mangled and mauled in the backyard, the pit bull still going at her body, police said.
The man called police, and an officer who responded to the scene shot the dog after the canine turned and charged at him. The officer was taken to the hospital, police said, traumatized after what he had seen in the yard.
Police described the scene as "horrific."
The 7-year-old pit bull belonged to the woman's step-son, who died less than two weeks ago in a motorcycle crash, according to police. He and the dog had lived at the parents' house, and the parents had been looking after the canine since the step-son's death.
The mother, Marina Gabunia Verriest, shared her heartache online in recent days on social media.
There is no criminality suspected and the dog is believed to be responsible for the woman's death, but investigators don't know how or why the animal attacked.
There were no prior reports or complaints about the dog at the address.
Latest News
Huge tornado filmed in Stratton, Colorado
Woman mauled to death by family pit bull on Long Island, New York
SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Is No-Virus Theory a Psy-Op?
- Is CERN causing collective mass delusion by creating portals to alternate dimensions? an investigation
- Kamala Harris speechwriter leaves administration for new writing gig on Sesame Street
- We demand that NASA rename its homophobic James Webb Space Telescope. Now!!!!!
- A Quick Burn - Barrier Breaking
- Woke employees shut down 'queer-owned' business for being insufficiently woke
- Disaster in Saudi Arabia as Biden keeps asking to meet Jafar
- I'm not entirely sure what being a woman feels like, but I'm pretty sure that's how I feel.
- Polls indicate more breakfast tacos are leaning Republican
- Ron DeSantis runs ad in California asking Libs not to move to Florida
- Elon Musk backs out of Twitter deal after realizing he can read The Babylon Bee by going directly to their website
- Biden: 'I apologize for my latest teleprompter gaffe, end apology'
- Dick Cheney thrilled to no longer be the leastlikable Cheney
- Ukraine captures Moscow; NFL Players menstruating
- Raytheon unveils new rent-seeking missile
- World Economic Forum banner slips, revealing HYDRA logo
- Elmo dies of myocarditis after receiving COVID vaccine
- Dems pause January 6 hearings to call for insurrection
- Joe Biden's Guide to Life
- Government advise wearing face masks over eyes when purchasing goods
- Trump posts fake video on Truth Social of him hitting Biden in the head with a golf ball and knocking him off his bike
Quote of the Day
"You were supposed to attack civilians, women, children, innocent people from outside the political arena. For one simple reason: to force the public to turn to the State, turn to the regime, and ask for greater security. This was precisely the role of the Right in Italy. It placed itself at the service of the State under an aptly termed 'Strategy of Tension'. They had to get ordinary people to accept that at any moment over a period of 30 years, from 1960 to the mid-80s, a state of emergency could be declared. So, people would willingly trade part of their freedom for the security of being able to walk the streets, go on trains or enter a bank. This is the political logic behind all the bombings. They remain unpunished because the State cannot condemn itself."
~ Italian neo-fascist whose prosecution led to the discovery of NATO's 'Gladio' networks across Western Europe
Recent Comments
Some species ought not to exist.
Sounds like a weekend in Chicago....
Speculation that has no bearing on the price of tea in china...blag blah. How were the pyramids built? Were they elaborate sarcophagus or energy...
The fact this is all about petroleum control obliterates the carbon foot print hog wash. Making the corporate U.S. look more like a 3rd world...
On Sunday, Lavrov met with his counterpart in Egypt, where it was revealed that a group of Western ambassadors from the US, France, Germany, the...