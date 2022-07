© Unknown

"Our cells break down mRNA and get rid of it within a few days after vaccination. Scientists estimate that the spike protein, like other proteins our bodies create, may stay in the body up to a few weeks."

The research was conducted at Lund University.A new Swedish study published in MDPI found that the Pfizer vaccine goes into liver cells and converts to DNA, challenging claims so far that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way.the Epoch Times reported.Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist and epidemiologist who is one of the leading critics of the COVID vaccines, said the findings haveThe CDC assures Americans that the mRNA and the spike protein it produces in COVID-19 vaccines to create an immune response "don't last long in the body." On its website, the agency states:Further, thetitled "Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines" that theHowever, the researchers at Lund University in Malmö, Sweden, found that theThe whole process occurred rapidly, within six hours, concluded the study, which was published by the university's Department of Clinical Sciences.Pfizer did not comment on the study's findings, the Epoch Times reported, stating only that its mRNA vaccine does not alter the human genome.