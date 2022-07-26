A new Swedish study published in MDPI found that the Pfizer vaccine goes into liver cells and converts to DNA, challenging claims so far that the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines do not change or interact with your DNA in any way.
It's the first time that researchers have shown in vitro - or inside a petri dish - how an mRNA vaccine is converted into DNA on a human liver cell line, the Epoch Times reported.
It's precisely what health experts and fact-checkers said for more than a year could not occur.
Dr. Peter McCullough, an internist, cardiologist and epidemiologist who is one of the leading critics of the COVID vaccines, said the findings have "enormous implications of permanent chromosomal change" that could drive a "whole new genre of chronic disease."
The CDC assures Americans that the mRNA and the spike protein it produces in COVID-19 vaccines to create an immune response "don't last long in the body." On its website, the agency states:
"Our cells break down mRNA and get rid of it within a few days after vaccination. Scientists estimate that the spike protein, like other proteins our bodies create, may stay in the body up to a few weeks."Further, the CDC says on a web page titled "Myths and Facts about COVID-19 Vaccines" that the "genetic material delivered by mRNA vaccines never enters the nucleus of your cells."
However, the researchers at Lund University in Malmö, Sweden, found that the mRNA vaccine enters human liver cells and triggers the cell's DNA in the nucleus to increase the production of the LINE-1 gene expression to make mRNA.
The whole process occurred rapidly, within six hours, concluded the study, which was published by the university's Department of Clinical Sciences.
Pfizer did not comment on the study's findings, the Epoch Times reported, stating only that its mRNA vaccine does not alter the human genome.
wonder fkn why, all those complicit in the bullshit spin will go to hell for all the lies and deaths associated with this,
nazi maggot fauci, twatman trump, skank slut birx,
all very well an truly gonna fry!!