Attorney and Constitutional scholar Jonathan Turley wrote on Friday:
J6 Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney has been criticized by critics for participating in a one-sided series of hearings devoid of alternative or dissenting views. Some have called it a "show trial" with members reading off teleprompters in tightly scripted and controlled hearings. As if to fulfill that show trial portrayal, Cheney ended the hearing this week by calling for more officials to come forward and noting that Trump family members and former officials have now come forward with their own public "confessions."There's nothing free and fair about Cheney and her Democrat friend's show trial against President Trump. They likely already have worked with Biden's corrupt AG Garland to obtain false charges against the President. These hearings are now just for fun so that Cheney and the radicals acting like communists in DC can get a load off their chests.
As with past hearings, the summation included a direct call by Cheney for voters to oppose Donald Trump in the coming election: "Can a President who is willing to make the choices Donald Trump made during the violence of January 6 ever be trusted with any position of authority in our great nation again?" It is the type of pitch that is as unnecessary as it is counterproductive. Many voters tuned out the hearings weeks ago due to the absence of any balance in the presentation of evidence. To add direct political pitches only reduces the audience further. The result is that it is left telling largely Democratically aligned voters not to vote for Trump.
The alternative was to secure a larger audience by allowing more balance. It would not have altered the power of these accounts. It would have simply added greater credibility to the proceedings. It could have changed minds rather than just reaffirm preexisting views. Instead, once again, the Committee simply edited out conflicting evidence. For example, the Committee again edited out the line of Trump where he said "I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard."
Cheney showed her true colors again last week.
The question that many are asking is why does Cheney hate President Trump so much? Is it because he called her father and his ilk war-mongers? Is it because she and her friends in the military complex lost money during the Trump years that could have been made with another war? Is it because Cheney is another spoiled child in a political family that was hurt by President Trump?
This lady and her friends Pelosi and others are working on "confessions" to build their case. Democracy and the constitutional republic are truly in danger.
