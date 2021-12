© Rod Lamkey/CNIP/ABACAPRESS.COM



"President Biden recognizes that Congress has a compelling need, in service of its legislative functions, to understand the circumstances that led to the insurrection. The documents for which the Select Committee has agreed to withdraw or defer its request do not appear to bear on the White House's preparations for or response to the events of January 6, or on efforts to overturn the election or otherwise obstruct the peaceful transfer of power."

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack is withdrawing requests for some Trump White House documents after receiving objections from the Biden administration.but, according to CNN , "the documents may not have been all that helpful, anyway."The House panel backed down after a Biden White House attorney Jonathan Su said earlier this month that the requested documents "appear to have no content that might be material to the Select Committee's investigation."The request was not completely shut down, however.CNN reports.Su wrote in a letter to the committee:during the Jan. 6 committee's investigation.Former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was held in criminal contempt earlier this month after he refused to cooperate with the panel's subpoenas, which he felt