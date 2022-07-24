© Fabrice Coffrin/AFP/KJN



"We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the international health regulations. I know this has not been an easy or straightforward process and that there are divergent views among the members of the committee."

The WHO previously declared emergencies for public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016 and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

It's unclear why the WHO is trying to spread alarm about monkeypox, other than to try to manufacture a role for itself.