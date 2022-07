© Fabrice Coffrin/AFP/KJN



"We have an outbreak that has spread around the world rapidly through new modes of transmission about which we understand too little and which meets the criteria in the international health regulations. I know this has not been an easy or straightforward process and that there are divergent views among the members of the committee."

The WHO previously declared emergencies for public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016 and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

It's unclear why the WHO is trying to spread alarm about monkeypox, other than to try to manufacture a role for itself.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the monkeypox outbreak to be a global health emergency - the highest alarm it can sound - following its "extraordinary" spread to more than 70 countries. MailOnline has more It was the first time the chief of the U.N. health agency has taken such an action.but the designation does not necessarily mean a disease is particularly transmissible or lethal.WHO's emergencies chief, Dr. Michael Ryan, said the Director-General made the decision to put monkeypox in that category to ensure the global community takes the current outbreaks seriously.The UN health agency's declaration could spur further investment in treating the once-rare disease - and also worsen the scramble for scarce vaccines.Although monkeypox has been established in parts of central and west Africa for decades,when authorities detected dozens of epidemics in Europe, North America and elsewhere.Declaring a global emergency means the monkeypox outbreak is an "extraordinary event" that could spill over into more countries and requires a coordinated global response.to draw more global resources and attention to an outbreak.Monkeypox has affected overaccording to a tally by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) published on July 20th.and, though transmitted via close contact rather that sexual contact as such, is nonetheless study in the New England Journal of Medicine this week found that 95% of transmission was suspected to have occurred through sexual activity and 98% of those infected were gay or bisexual men; 41% were HIV positive.While the affected demographic group should be alerted to the new risk,