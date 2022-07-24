Independent journalists Aldo Buttazzoni and Tayler Hansen confronted the masked-up psychopaths and challenged them to reveal themselves and their intentions.
The brief interrogation revealed that these vile demonstrators claimed that they had not coordinated with each other and had somehow all had the same idea to show up at the same time with photos of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, antisemitic imagery, and Nazi paraphernalia.
Hansen referred to the operation as a "Fed Op."
"Currently a Fed Op taking place outside the convention center in Tampa, FL. All the flags are still creased implying they just purchased them, none of their stories line up and they continue to contradict themselves when questioned," Hansen tweeted.
Other attendees likened the stunt to a similar botched hoax attempted by The Lincoln Project in Virginia in which the group paid actors to pose as white supremacist Glenn Youngkin supporters during the 2021 gubernatorial race.
Comment: See: Social media piles on the humiliation as Lincoln Project roasted for orchestrating viral hoax to smear Youngkin: 'Deranged hacks'
A local news outlet reported that the group "distributed flyers" that were branded as the "Goyim Defense League".
Along with conservative media, TPUSA students and conference attendees shouted down the small group of so-called Nazis who quickly dispersed.
"They have nothing to do with TPUSA, our event, or our students. Our students took the mature route and vacated the space the Nazi flag holders were in. Once that happened, they left," TPUSA spox Andrew Kolvet told the outlet.
