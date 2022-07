Unhinged lunatics with Nazi flags and antisemitic signs tried to disrupt TPUSA's Student Action Summit in Tampa Florida on Saturday afternoon, but conservative attendees and press weren't having it.Independent journalists Aldo Buttazzoni and Tayler Hansen confronted the masked-up psychopaths and challenged them to reveal themselves and their intentions.Hansen referred to the operation as a "Fed Op."Other attendees likened the stunt to a similar botched hoax attempted by The Lincoln Project in Virginia in which the group paid actors to pose as white supremacist Glenn Youngkin supporters during the 2021 gubernatorial race A local news outlet reported that the group "distributed flyers" that were branded as the "Goyim Defense League".Along with conservative media, TPUSA students and conference attendees shouted down the small group of so-called Nazis who quickly dispersed."They have nothing to do with TPUSA, our event, or our students. Our students took the mature route and vacated the space the Nazi flag holders were in. Once that happened, they left," TPUSA spox Andrew Kolvet told the outlet.