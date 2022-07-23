© Ivan Vodopyanov/Kommersant



A Russian crackdown on the agency that processes the immigration of Jews to Israel is a response to new Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid's tougher stance on Russia's invasion of Ukraine, analysts said Friday.On Thursday, a Moscow court said theover unspecified legal violations and set a hearing for July 28.Lapid vowed to act through "diplomatic channels" to ensure the semi-governmental agency's continued operation, with an Israeli delegation to visit Moscow next week to discuss the matter and underline the close links between the Russian Jewish community and Israel.Other government ministers were less diplomatic, withHe tweeted on Thursday:Ties between Russia and Israel have deteriorated since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move condemned by the Israeli government.Israel underlined its good relations with both countries but Lapid, who was foreign minister at the time before his elevation to the premiership on July 1, said Russia had committed "a grave violation of the international order."And just last week, during a visit by U.S. President Joe Biden,Towhile the Russian move is part of a wider move against foreign and civil society organizations that began before the Ukraine invasion,Svetlova, who herself immigrated to Israel from Moscow as a teenager, said:According to Svetlova, a former member of the Israeli parliament who is director of the Israel-Mideast program of the Mitvim think tank, the Russian move could also be an attempt to strengthen former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of a Nov. 1 general election.Last month, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticized Israel for not imposing sanctions on Russia. But as former Israeli ambassador to the United Statespointed out:He noted the helmets, flak jackets and other humanitarian aid the Jewish state has been supplying.To Oren, who was a deputy minister in the prime minister's office, the Russian move against the Jewish Agency was less about immigration and more about Middle East geopolitics."this is an easier way of expressing displeasure, on the Jewish Agency programs," he said.According to Svetlova, Israel's ties with Moscow have been about protecting Russian Jewry, while preventing arms sales to Iran.The isolation facing Russia pushed it towards Iran, with the recent visits by Biden to Israel and by President Vladimir Putin to Tehran illustrating the new reality.