Republican New York gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin was attacked during a campaign event Thursday night at a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in Perinton, New York.WIVB4 reported that Zeldin was speaking on bail reform when the alleged male attacker jumped on stage and started yelling. The suspect was wrestled with and during the altercation pulled out a blade with grips.Following the attack, Zeldin's campaign released a statement."This is very much getting out of hand in this state. Unfortunately, Congressman Zeldin is just the latest New Yorker whose life has been affected by the out of control crime and violence in New York. This needs to stop! Thankfully, we still have exceptional women and men in law enforcement answering the call to protect our streets."According to Fox News , the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said it is "aware of an incident at the speech of gubernatorial candidate Zeldin this evening.""A suspect is in custody and Major Crimes is investigating," they added.He added, "Political scores should be settled at the ballot box, not on stage at campaign events trying to violently attack candidates you disagree with. This is not ok. This is the United States of America. This is the greatest country in the history of the world."Zeldin won the GOP nomination for governor in June and will be facing off against interim Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul, who replaced disgraced former Governor Andrew Cuomo after he was ousted over sexual harassment allegations.Hochul said that she condemns the incident "in the strongest terms possible." She issued a statement that said, "My team has informed me about the incident at Lee Zeldin's campaign event tonight. Relieved to hear that Congressman Zeldin was not injured and that the suspect is in custody. I condemn this violent behavior in the strongest terms possible — it has no place in New York."